How high were the ratings of ‘Encantadia’ finale?

THE finale of “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” recorded an 11.5 percent rating following its conclusion on Friday, May 8, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Kapuso head writer and creative consultant Suzette Doctolero thanked viewers who supported the Encantadia franchise.

“Three decades of Encantadia. Coincidentally, every saga gets produced every 10 years. Thank you to all Encantadiks from 2005, 2016 and 2025-26!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, competing programs “Blood vs. Duty” recorded 3.6 percent, while “A Secret in Prague” posted 0.8 percent.

“Never Say Die,” on the other hand, registered 7.6 percent, while “The Alibi” earned 2.7 percent and “My Bespren Emman” received 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, “The Secrets of Hotel 88,” which is also nearing its finale, recorded 3.9 percent.

Among noontime shows, “It’s Showtime” remained the top-rated program with 6.1 percent, ahead of “Eat Bulaga!,” which posted 2.8 percent. / TRC