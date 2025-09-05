How Hollywood's famous kids talk about nepotism

If one is born into a nepotistic family dynamic, life doesn’t start at the bottom rung. It begins in the corridors of opportunity and every door of opportunities is already waiting for you to open it. The connections, the resources, the name, you inherit a head start that places you miles ahead of the ordinary.

But with privilege comes expectation, and to stumble despite such an advantage is almost an embarrassment. After all, what excuse is left when the world has handed you everything?

The phrase “nepo baby” only broke into the mainstream in 2022, when Meriem Derradji, while watching “Euphoria,” googled Maude Apatow and discovered she was the daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. Soon, the internet was busy tracing celebrity family trees and calling out Hollywood heirs that’s often for the right reasons.

Some nepo babies lean in, others push back, and a few openly admit the awkward privilege that comes with their name.

Take Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Best known for her role as Robin in “Stranger Things” and her turn in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” she’s been disarmingly frank about her position. “There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t,” she told The Times. “But I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. It’s okay to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be.”

Kendall Jenner has tried to distance herself from the label, even as she’s become one of the world’s most recognizable supermodels. “I’m one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” she admitted in WSJ Magazine. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.” Critics were quick to point out the contradiction, reminding her that Kris Jenner had once famously helped secure her first agency meeting as a teenager.

Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, chose to wear the label loud and proud, literally. She stepped out in Los Angeles in a cropped tee that read “Nepo Baby,” reclaiming the insult as a fashion statement. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin and wife of Justin Bieber (earning her New York Magazine’s title of “double nepo”), she’s built her own space in fashion and beauty with Rhode.

For Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, the shadow is harder to shake. “Both of my parents are these incredible artists, and I have grown up with that,” she said. “Trying to find my own identity in this world has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons.” Rather than shy away, she frames the criticism as motivation: “You either can sit there and cry about it… or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.’”

Then there’s Drew Barrymore, who comes from one of Hollywood’s most storied dynasties yet carved her own path through child stardom, reinvention, and now her eponymous talk show.

“One part of me is like, ‘I’m a nepo baby! Who cares,’” she told her audience. “But my fear is that I don’t want people who are trying to make it feel bad because everyone thinks, ‘Oh, it’s just because of your parents you got here.’ Again, that would be in any family business… so as long as we’re not catty about it and celebratory of it, that’s the tone I want.”