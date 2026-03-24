How is ‘The Alibi’ performing in ratings?

EARLY reports indicate that “The Alibi,” starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, is trailing behind competing programs in TV ratings.

On March 16, 2026, the ABS-CBN series reportedly posted a 5.6 percent rating, compared to GMA’s “Sang’gre” at 10.4 percent. TV5’s “Totoy Bato” recorded 0.9 percent.

News programs that day were led by “24 Oras” (12.2 percent), followed by “TV Patrol” (4.1 percent) and “Frontline Pilipinas” (1.7 percent).

Meanwhile, the finale of “Batang Quiapo” on March 13 topped ratings with 10.2 percent, slightly ahead of “Sang’gre” at 9.1 percent.

On March 17, “Sang’gre” continued to lead with 10 percent, while “The Alibi” recorded five percent. “Never Say Die,” starring Jillian Ward, posted 6.5 percent, compared to “What Lies Beneath” at 3.3 percent. / TRC