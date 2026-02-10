How Kaila Estrada is dressing for summer

Green is the way

Estrada wears a sage-green ribbed bodysuit with a deep V neckline, layered under a matching lightweight long-sleeve shrug. The monochromatic palette stands out against the natural light of Palawan.

She pairs the look with high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts in a relaxed fit, keeping the outfit casual and suited for an island setting. Accessories are minimal, including a woven bucket hat and a pendant necklace.

The blue bikini look

She also appears in a muted powder-blue bikini made from textured fabric, featuring a triangle top and tie-side bottoms. Her hair is styled in a sleek, center-parted bob with a wet-look finish suited for time by the water.

The look is finished with a medium-thick gold necklace, adding contrast to the soft blue tones.

An all-white option

Another outfit features a minimalist white bikini with a structured top and high-cut bottoms. Set against the sea and sky, the styling emphasizes clean lines and simplicity.

Beyond individual pieces, the photos reflect a relaxed and self-assured approach to being on camera, aligning with the calm pace of a summer setting.