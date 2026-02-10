How Kaila Estrada is dressing for summer

Summer may be approaching, though parts of the Philippines have experienced cooler weather. Even so, people are already thinking ahead to the season, including beach plans and warm-weather clothing. Preparing outfits for summer often goes hand in hand with planning time by the sea.
Public figures continue to influence seasonal style conversations. Filipina actress Kaila Estrada recently shared looks from her El Nido, Palawan trip, offering examples of how color coordination and simple styling can shape a summer wardrobe.
Green is the way
Estrada wears a sage-green ribbed bodysuit with a deep V neckline, layered under a matching lightweight long-sleeve shrug. The monochromatic palette stands out against the natural light of Palawan.
She pairs the look with high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts in a relaxed fit, keeping the outfit casual and suited for an island setting. Accessories are minimal, including a woven bucket hat and a pendant necklace.
The blue bikini look
She also appears in a muted powder-blue bikini made from textured fabric, featuring a triangle top and tie-side bottoms. Her hair is styled in a sleek, center-parted bob with a wet-look finish suited for time by the water.
The look is finished with a medium-thick gold necklace, adding contrast to the soft blue tones.
An all-white option
Another outfit features a minimalist white bikini with a structured top and high-cut bottoms. Set against the sea and sky, the styling emphasizes clean lines and simplicity.
Beyond individual pieces, the photos reflect a relaxed and self-assured approach to being on camera, aligning with the calm pace of a summer setting.