How people are paying for strangers' gas

More people are choosing to “pay it forward” — quite literally — by covering the fuel of the next person in line. On March 23, 2026, SunStar Cebu reported that Cebu City cut fuel allocations for barangay vehicles as diesel prices near P100.
What began as isolated acts of generosity is now happening more frequently, especially online, where stories of motorists surprising strangers at gas stations continue to gain traction.
In Cebu, the P39 coffee chain Don Macchiatos extended the gesture on March 20, offering to shoulder fuel costs for select customers at a gas station in South Road Properties, Talisay City, until available slots ran out.
Days earlier, similar efforts had already gone viral. TikTok user kapekoblack01 drew attention after asking a gas station attendant to surprise an elderly man — who said he only had P100 — with a full tank. The video garnered over 100,000 likes.
In another widely shared clip, Mervin Pescasio Lamoco documented giving P1,100 to an elderly tricycle driver, who broke down in tears as he spoke about struggling to keep up with rising diesel prices. The video later reached more than two million likes.
One comment captured the sentiment shared by many: “At this point, I don’t care if people are recording while helping. The important thing is that they are doing something.”
Public figures have also joined in. On March 17, Donny Pangilinan and his father, Anthony Pangilinan offered discounted fuel at their family-run gas station in Cavite, saying the initiative would continue “for as long as we are able.”
At the policy level, Francis Pangilinan announced the Senate’s approval of a bill seeking the temporary suspension of fuel excise taxes amid rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. The measure could reduce prices by as much as P6 per liter for diesel, P10 for gasoline, and P5 for kerosene.
“The increase in oil prices directly raises the cost of production and transportation of food, which may lead to higher food prices for the average Filipino,” Pangilinan said.
Still, the situation on the ground remains tense.
Transport groups and youth organizations have staged nationwide protests following consecutive fuel price hikes, with pump prices hovering around P80 per liter and projections pointing higher. Demonstrations have also targeted major oil companies, including Petron Corporation, over what activists describe as systemic corporate greed.
The Department of Energy said it is coordinating with oil companies to ensure that public utility vehicle drivers, delivery riders, and other motorists continue to benefit from fuel discount programs.
These sectors — jeepney drivers, tricycle operators, delivery riders — remain among the most affected when fuel prices surge. For many, every peso counts.
A familiar response
In moments like this, Filipinos often turn to one another.
We’ve seen it before — from community pantries during the pandemic to bayanihan efforts in times of calamity. People step in where they can, however they can. These acts may not solve systemic problems, but they reflect a shared instinct to help.
At the same time, there is growing recognition that resilience should not be romanticized. Calls for long-term solutions and accountability continue, as many watch how leaders and institutions respond to ongoing economic pressure.
And yet, amid global tensions and rising costs, small acts of kindness persist — in gas stations, along highways, in brief encounters between strangers.
Small gestures, perhaps. But meaningful ones.
For now, they offer relief where they can — and raise a question worth watching:
Will more people, and more businesses, choose to do the same? S