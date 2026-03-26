How people are paying for strangers' gas

One comment captured the sentiment shared by many: “At this point, I don’t care if people are recording while helping. The important thing is that they are doing something.”

Public figures have also joined in. On March 17, Donny Pangilinan and his father, Anthony Pangilinan offered discounted fuel at their family-run gas station in Cavite, saying the initiative would continue “for as long as we are able.”

At the policy level, Francis Pangilinan announced the Senate’s approval of a bill seeking the temporary suspension of fuel excise taxes amid rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. The measure could reduce prices by as much as P6 per liter for diesel, P10 for gasoline, and P5 for kerosene.

“The increase in oil prices directly raises the cost of production and transportation of food, which may lead to higher food prices for the average Filipino,” Pangilinan said.

Still, the situation on the ground remains tense.

Transport groups and youth organizations have staged nationwide protests following consecutive fuel price hikes, with pump prices hovering around P80 per liter and projections pointing higher. Demonstrations have also targeted major oil companies, including Petron Corporation, over what activists describe as systemic corporate greed.

The Department of Energy said it is coordinating with oil companies to ensure that public utility vehicle drivers, delivery riders, and other motorists continue to benefit from fuel discount programs.

These sectors — jeepney drivers, tricycle operators, delivery riders — remain among the most affected when fuel prices surge. For many, every peso counts.

A familiar response

In moments like this, Filipinos often turn to one another.

We’ve seen it before — from community pantries during the pandemic to bayanihan efforts in times of calamity. People step in where they can, however they can. These acts may not solve systemic problems, but they reflect a shared instinct to help.

At the same time, there is growing recognition that resilience should not be romanticized. Calls for long-term solutions and accountability continue, as many watch how leaders and institutions respond to ongoing economic pressure.

And yet, amid global tensions and rising costs, small acts of kindness persist — in gas stations, along highways, in brief encounters between strangers.

Small gestures, perhaps. But meaningful ones.

For now, they offer relief where they can — and raise a question worth watching:

Will more people, and more businesses, choose to do the same? S