How social media ownership dispute stirred city politics

Sought for his reaction, Daluz, in an interview on March 8, 2024, said he has no control over Cebu Updates’ postings.

“It seems like Cebu Updates enjoys featuring us. You know with Cebu Updates, they seem quite interested in a lot of things,” he said in Cebuano.

He added that he is not aware of the connection between his party’s Facebook page and Cebu Updates. He added, however, that they impose no restrictions on their page.

Midterm elections

Daluz, a lawyer, earlier told the media that he is eyeing the mayoral race in the 2025 midterm elections, though he has yet to officially declare his bid.

However, discussions about the 2025 mayoral race in Cebu City are not confined to Rama and Daluz alone. Other probable candidates have also started to surface, such as former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional director Yogi Filemon Ruiz and incumbent city councilor Nestor Archival.

With Cebu Updates having a following of 340,000 on Facebook, the negative criticism launched by the Facebook page against Rama could slightly, if not significantly, impact his reelection bid. Apart from potential damage to his reputation, Cebu Updates’ posts against Rama also have the potential to shape the perception of Cebu City voters, leading to a loss of trust.

Some things to watch out for in the coming days are how the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor will decide on the illegal access and computer-related identity theft complaint filed by City Hall against Tura and Dela Cerna, program hosts of Cebu Updates, and whether the city government will succeed in regaining ownership and management of the Facebook page.

And if the City does succeed, will the Rama administration delete all the posts made on that page when it was still acting as the Cebu Updates Facebook page?

Rift

The rift between Daluz and Rama, former political allies, is also no secret to the public. Rama wanted Daluz replaced as MCWD chairman – initially by MCWD vice chairman Miguelito Pato, and then with retired major general Melquiades Feliciano.

Daluz, in a May 2023 interview with SunStar’s former editor-in-chief and now opinion writer and columnist, lawyer Pachico Seares, said Panaghiusa was endorsing Rama (during that time) for congressman or senator in the next elections, which suggestion Rama, did not like, given his bid for reelection as mayor.

Daluz, who said it was Rama who severed their political alliance, still leads Partido Panaghiusa, while Rama leads Partido Barug – which has been affiliated with PDP-Laban since 2018. Partido Barug formed an alliance with Kugi Uswag Sugbo and Partido Panaghiusa during the 2022 elections.

Favoritism

Daluz and lawyer Floro Casas Jr. are also no strangers to each other. Casas, who served as city administrator during the time of mayor Edgardo Labella, also served as chairman of Partido Panaghiusa.

Daluz and Casas stirred some controversy when the former employees’ union of the MCWD in September 2022 questioned the alleged last-minute accommodation of Casas’ application for assistant general manager then.

(READ: Union questions MCWD board of directors over ‘last minute’ accommodation of Casas’ application for assistant general manager)

Daluz, however, refuted claims of favoritism.

Casas, based on the SunStar column News + One written by Seares, on July 23, 2023, admitted being the administrator of the Cebu Updates Page.

Repeated efforts to get Casas’ side through phone calls, text messages and Facebook Messenger chat went unanswered.

No policies?

The dispute over the former PIO Facebook page of Cebu City Hall could have been avoided, had there been clear policies on responsible and secure social media use and management at the local government level.

Unfortunately, unlike other LGUs, such as the municipal government of Taytay, Rizal in Luzon, these are non-existent in Cebu City.

Given the public benefits of social media platforms and the potential for issues to arise from misuse and abuse, establishing clear policies can mitigate risks and dangers. This can help ensure that government offices are prepared to address any challenges that could arise later on.

According to City Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) at City Hall has not yet determined the number of departments and offices maintaining Facebook pages nor the total number of pages representing them.

Labella, in an interview on Jan. 24, acknowledged the absence of established policies or guidelines governing social media accounts used by City Hall. He, however, disclosed plans to collaborate with MICS on conducting a study to develop an internal policy or ordinance for the city government.

“My intention here is to prevent the pages from constantly being replaced because it’s an official page. Now, the problem is when the mayor changes, the (office’s) people also change. That’s the big problem,” he said in Cebuano.

Taytay’s Ordinance 778

The 12th municipal council of Taytay, Rizal approved on March 15, 2023, Ordinance 778 series of 2023, or “An Ordinance Establishing the Official Social Media Accounts, Platforms and Pages of the Municipality of Taytay and Providing Guidelines for Use, Management and Proper Turnover.”