How this Cebu businessman is driving the region toward an electric future

The market has long been defined by traditional automotive powerhouses. Edward Onglatco saw something others didn’t, or perhaps saw it sooner. Since 2022, his group has quietly led Cebu’s electric vehicle (EV) movement, achieving the highest EV sales in the region relative to population size, even surpassing Metro Manila. For someone who once dealt in premium legacy brands, the shift was both strategic and inevitable.

“I already knew EVs were the better technology,” Onglatco said. “The only limitation before was pricing.”

Where the vision became clear

That limitation dissolved in 2023, during a pivotal visit to the Shanghai Motor Show. What he encountered there reframed his entire perspective. While global automotive giants drew modest attention, Chinese EV manufacturers dominated the space by pulling in crowds, showcasing innovation and signaling a deeper shift in the industry. Onglatco didn’t stop at observation. He visited factories, dealerships and spoke with users on the ground.

The conclusion was clear: this was an evolution in the making.

BYD demonstrated how EV batteries had matured, offering durability, safety and scalability, backed by warranties of up to eight years. For Onglatco, the implications went beyond technology. He saw cleaner cities, improved air quality and a future that had already begun elsewhere.

“The difference was visible,” he said. “From pollution to progress.”

Why EVs already fit Cebu life

Back home in Cebu, Onglatco’s mission is grounded in clarity. One of the biggest misconceptions he encounters is range anxiety, a concern he believes doesn’t reflect the reality of Cebuano driving habits.

“Most people drive short distances daily,” he explained. “EVs are already the perfect solution.”

Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles that burn fuel even in standstill traffic, EVs consume minimal energy in the same conditions, often regenerating power through braking. It’s a shift that redefines efficiency and everyday economics.

His leadership style reflects this grounded thinking. With over 25 years of experience, Onglatco leans on data, customer feedback and long-term value. Not trends. The guiding principle across his organization is simple: improve the customer’s life.

And the timing couldn’t be better. With the passage of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, EVs and new energy vehicles (NEVs) now benefit from tax incentives, making them more accessible — and often priced competitively with traditional cars.

Looking ahead, Onglatco sees NEVs becoming the default choice in Cebu within the next three to five years. “Not because of incentives,” he said, “but because they are simply better cars.”

Still, challenges remain. Condominium infrastructure continues to limit access to home charging, pushing many buyers toward plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. These offer a practical compromise. Electric driving for daily use, paired with extended range for longer trips. For many urban dwellers, it’s a bridge toward full electrification.

But even this challenge points to a larger opportunity.

“Technology is advancing rapidly,” Onglatco noted, citing ultra-fast charging developments that could bring charging times down to as little as five minutes. Beyond private vehicles, he anticipates electrification expanding into logistics, commercial fleets and even maritime and aviation sectors.

For the everyday Cebuano, however, the benefits are already tangible: up to 85 percent savings in daily operating costs, significantly reduced maintenance and the convenience of charging at home, much like a smartphone.

“You wake up every day with a full tank,” he said.

And perhaps that’s the most compelling part of the transition, aside from the innovation, is the simplicity. For those still hesitant, Onglatco offers a straightforward challenge: try it.

“Once you experience the silence, the instant torque and the savings,” he said, “it becomes very difficult to go back.”

In a city balancing growth and sustainability, Edward Onglatco is reframing how Cebuanos think about mobility, one quiet, efficient ride at a time.