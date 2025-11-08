Cebu

How Tino decimated towns, infrastructure

A resident walks past the debris of houses left in ruins at Sitio Lower Common, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, after the Butuanon River overflowed during the onslaught of typhoon Tino on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
A destroyed house in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, remains without electricity as streets stay covered in mud on Thursday night, Nov. 6, following the devastation brought by typhoon Tino.
A destroyed house in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, remains without electricity as streets stay covered in mud on Thursday night, Nov. 6, following the devastation brought by typhoon Tino.PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
A resident in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, sorts through muddy clothes to clean after flooding caused by typhoon Tino.
A resident in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, sorts through muddy clothes to clean after flooding caused by typhoon Tino.PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
A teacher from Owak Elementary School in Asturias retrieves student records and important documents from a mud-filled classroom on Friday, Nov. 7, days after a flash flood triggered by typhoon Tino.
A teacher from Owak Elementary School in Asturias retrieves student records and important documents from a mud-filled classroom on Friday, Nov. 7, days after a flash flood triggered by typhoon Tino.PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
The San Isidro Labrador Chapel in Barangay Nangka, Balamban, is filled with mud after a flash flood severely hit the area during the onslaught of typhoon Tino.
The San Isidro Labrador Chapel in Barangay Nangka, Balamban, is filled with mud after a flash flood severely hit the area during the onslaught of typhoon Tino.PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

WHEN typhoon Tino swept across Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, it left a trail of destruction.

In Liloan, floodwaters swallowed entire neighborhoods, claiming dozens of lives. Compostela suffered heavy casualties as rivers overflowed and landslides hit mountain villages. In Danao City, several residents perished when flash flood hit homes.

In Mandaue City, sudden flash floods displaced thousands and left families grieving, while Talisay City reported deaths as swollen rivers burst into homes. In Cebu City, floodwaters rose to rooftops, leaving hundreds dead or missing and thousands of homes damaged.

On the western side of the province, Balamban and Asturias also endured severe flooding that isolated barangays, destroyed bridges and left families stranded for days without food or power.

The entire province was placed under a state of calamity, opening access to emergency funds and relief assistance for devastated communities. Thousands sought refuge in evacuation centers, pleading for clean water, food and materials to rebuild.

Amid the grief, Cebuanos showed remarkable resilience, neighbors helped one another clear debris, share food and rebuild homes, determined to rise again after Tino’s wrath.

