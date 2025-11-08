How Tino decimated towns, infrastructure

WHEN typhoon Tino swept across Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, it left a trail of destruction.

In Liloan, floodwaters swallowed entire neighborhoods, claiming dozens of lives. Compostela suffered heavy casualties as rivers overflowed and landslides hit mountain villages. In Danao City, several residents perished when flash flood hit homes.

In Mandaue City, sudden flash floods displaced thousands and left families grieving, while Talisay City reported deaths as swollen rivers burst into homes. In Cebu City, floodwaters rose to rooftops, leaving hundreds dead or missing and thousands of homes damaged.

On the western side of the province, Balamban and Asturias also endured severe flooding that isolated barangays, destroyed bridges and left families stranded for days without food or power.

The entire province was placed under a state of calamity, opening access to emergency funds and relief assistance for devastated communities. Thousands sought refuge in evacuation centers, pleading for clean water, food and materials to rebuild.

Amid the grief, Cebuanos showed remarkable resilience, neighbors helped one another clear debris, share food and rebuild homes, determined to rise again after Tino’s wrath.