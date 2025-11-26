How Tino reshaped Sinulog 2026 participation

FOR years, the Sinulog Grand Parade in Cebu City meant long celebrations that often ended late because of traffic and delays. However, planning for the 2026 event focuses on better organization and saving money. This change comes from learning from past events and the current need for post-disaster recovery.

Mayor Nestor Archival is pushing to conclude next year’s festivities between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., a significant departure from previous years when programs dragged on until nearly midnight.

Overview of the changes

Archival announced the time cap following initial meetings with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI). The primary goal is to retain the festival’s cultural vibrancy while eliminating the logistical bottlenecks that cause spectators to leave before the event concludes.

To achieve this, the SFI will limit the number of participants to 35 contingents. This decision comes as the City reviews its proposed P100-million budget in the wake of typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), which has forced local governments to reassess their spending priorities.

The logic behind a shorter schedule

The move to shorten the event addresses chronic issues observed during Sinulog 2025, during which the parade and program lasted until between 10 and 11 p.m., featuring 43 contingents.

The sheer volume of performers, combined with unclear float specifications and outdated vehicles, resulted in stalled entries and severe congestion along the parade route.

A tighter schedule will improve the experience for the public, according to Archival, saying: “We learned from our mistakes. Number one, limit the number of contingents. There is still a Sinulog feel, but we don’t have to overdo it.”

Impact of Tino on participation

Tightening logistics wasn’t the only change; Tino also forced a reshaping of the festival’s lineup. Local governments in Cebu must now balance cultural tradition with the urgent need for recovery.

The City Governments of Danao and Talisay have opted to withdraw from Sinulog 2026 entirely. Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III noted that flash floods severely affected 14 of the city’s 42 barangays, necessitating the cancellation of their lantern parade and Sinulog entry. Similarly, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. is directing resources toward aid for affected residents.

Cebu City is also scrutinizing its spending. Archival confirmed that the City is revisiting its budget allocation to prioritize essential activities.

“If there are activities that are not essential, maybe we can forgo them,” he said, adding that the City is open to sponsorships to offset costs, such as offers for fireworks.

Adapting despite budget cuts

Not all affected local government units are withdrawing. Mandaue City represents a middle ground, choosing to participate with a significantly reduced budget.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed Mandaue will spend only half of its previous P10 million allocation. Despite placing second in both the ritual showdown and musicality categories in 2025, the City plans a simpler performance for 2026.

“If it becomes simpler, the people will understand. We will not withdraw because it is already budgeted. In fact, we even cut the allocation in half,” Ouano said.

Coordination

Efforts are underway to ensure the province and city are aligned despite the reduced participation from some towns. Archival has coordinated with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to execute a “one Sinulog” approach.

As part of this collaboration, the Provincial Government offered to host a Devotee City for pilgrims. Archival stated the City is prepared to provide logistical support, including tents, security and container vans.

“We appreciate the Province’s support. We just have to communicate the City’s plans,” Archival said.

What lies ahead

The final scale of the festival will be determined soon. The registration deadline for contingents is Nov. 30, at which point the final lineup will be finalized. Observers will be watching to see if the reduction to 35 contingents succeeds in ending the program by early evening, setting a new precedent for a more organized, time-bound Sinulog. / CAV, ABC