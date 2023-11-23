How to get to Siquijor from Cebu and its must-visit spots

The mystical province of Siquijor is a gem of an island seemingly so close yet so far from our very own Cebu. Ten hours away by bus and boat, the island boasts both natural and man-made wonders.
While the mystique of the province lies in its history of “witchcraft” and “magic,” the real magic in the island is its people and how they manage to maintain the beauty of the surrounding nature in the midst of tourism progress.
How to reach Siquijor?
Siquijor is now reachable through Cebu City’s South Bus Terminal with buses that go directly to Larena Port (Siquijor) through a barge that leaves Liloan Port in Santander (Cebu) every 2 a.m. daily. The bus fare from Cebu City to Larena, Siquijor is between P450 to P500 and the barge fee is around P250, for a total of P600 to P700 per one-way trip.
Another option: There is a ferry in Pier 3 in Cebu City that goes directly to Siquijor, but it costs significantly higher starting at P1,200 for an economy seat.
Where to stay?
San Juan town is unofficially the “tourist district” of Siquijor. The town boasts the best coastlines on the island, which is no wonder why most of the resorts are located here. San Juan is the most tourist-friendly with establishments every few meters such as convenience stores, Euronet ATMs along the road, restaurants, spas and diving shops.
Locals visiting Siquijor may find Gapnod Guest House, in Barangay Lalao, San Juan, to be one of the most “sulit” accommodations because of the proximity of a convenience store, restaurant, spa and laundry shop in the area. This beach guesthouse offers spacious rooms with small kitchens for cooking, clean and tidy bedrooms and bathrooms and a very aesthetic beachfront.
Where to go?
There are two ways to go about Siquijor. First, a coastal tour around the best spots in the island’s picturesque coastal area. Or second, a mountain tour for the more adventurous types of tourists.
Here are the highlights of the coastal tour that you must not miss:
Paliton Beach. This beach has giant swings that send people flying almost 10 meters up into the air. It’s perfectly safe if you know how to hold on, but may be a little dangerous for those with slippery hands.
Pitogo Beach. This beach is for the cliff divers who are willing to jump off 20-meter-high cliffs down to the depths of the sea. For the less adventurous, they can enjoy the Pitogo path, a small forest of Pitogo trees that makes the area look like a magical tropical paradise.
Giant Balete. The Giant Balete is Siquijor’s tourism symbol which exemplifies the mysticism that surrounds the island. The fish foot spa at the Balete Tree Spring is an unforgettable experience.
Cambugahay Falls. These three-level falls have three levels of fun too. Tourists may enjoy diving and swimming in two of the levels, or enjoy a simple dip in the third. The first level of the falls also has a small cave that is accessible by swimming through the falls.
For those who choose the more adventurous side of Siquijor, the mountain tour would suit them better. The mountain tour would entail a lot of stamina and hiking; clumsy folks might risk physical injury.
Here are the must-go adventures for the mountain tour:
Bandilaan Tower. This is by far one of the best places in Siquijor that tourists must see. The tower sits on the Bandilaan highlands in the middle of the island’s forest. Although unkempt for most of the year, the tower is widely visited because of its 360-degree view of the island. Going up the tower is a leg workout because there will be more than 200 steps to get to the top.
Lugnason Falls. These falls are for the mighty swimmers. The fall’s swimming ground is six to seven feet deep and there is no shallow area. Daredevils jump off the falls for fun.
Cantabon Cave. This is Siquijor’s most known and most challenging tourist spot. The Cantabon Cave is an 800-meter hike into a pitch-black cave. While this may be a physically grueling adventure, those who dare take the challenge will be treated to once-in-a-lifetime scenery of nature’s art in the form of rock formation, crystal formation, stalagmites and stalactites. This cave is not for the faint of heart though, and tourists are always free to stop anytime and go back out.
Siquijor has more gifts to discover if you take the time. It’s a little out of the way, but perfectly situated to remain untouched in spite of the growing progress in the Central Visayas region.
Siquijor’s magic seems to have protected its natural beauty, but truly it is the hard work of its locals that have kept the island as beautiful as it has ever been.