How to get to Siquijor from Cebu and its must-visit spots

The mystical province of Siquijor is a gem of an island seemingly so close yet so far from our very own Cebu. Ten hours away by bus and boat, the island boasts both natural and man-made wonders.

While the mystique of the province lies in its history of “witchcraft” and “magic,” the real magic in the island is its people and how they manage to maintain the beauty of the surrounding nature in the midst of tourism progress.

How to reach Siquijor?

Siquijor is now reachable through Cebu City’s South Bus Terminal with buses that go directly to Larena Port (Siquijor) through a barge that leaves Liloan Port in Santander (Cebu) every 2 a.m. daily. The bus fare from Cebu City to Larena, Siquijor is between P450 to P500 and the barge fee is around P250, for a total of P600 to P700 per one-way trip.

Another option: There is a ferry in Pier 3 in Cebu City that goes directly to Siquijor, but it costs significantly higher starting at P1,200 for an economy seat.

Where to stay?

San Juan town is unofficially the “tourist district” of Siquijor. The town boasts the best coastlines on the island, which is no wonder why most of the resorts are located here. San Juan is the most tourist-friendly with establishments every few meters such as convenience stores, Euronet ATMs along the road, restaurants, spas and diving shops.

Locals visiting Siquijor may find Gapnod Guest House, in Barangay Lalao, San Juan, to be one of the most “sulit” accommodations because of the proximity of a convenience store, restaurant, spa and laundry shop in the area. This beach guesthouse offers spacious rooms with small kitchens for cooking, clean and tidy bedrooms and bathrooms and a very aesthetic beachfront.

Where to go?

There are two ways to go about Siquijor. First, a coastal tour around the best spots in the island’s picturesque coastal area. Or second, a mountain tour for the more adventurous types of tourists.

Here are the highlights of the coastal tour that you must not miss: