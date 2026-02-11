How to maximize travel benefits using digital rewards

AS HOLY Week approaches and more Filipinos booking trips online, travel platforms have introduced digital reward systems that allow users to earn points or virtual currency toward future reservations.

Before relying on these credits, here are key things to understand.

1. They are earned through bookings or in-app activity

Most platforms award coins or points when users complete reservations or participate in selected promotions.

2. They function as partial payment — not cash

Reward coins typically cannot be withdrawn or converted to cash. They are usually applied as discounts on eligible bookings.

3. Value varies by platform

Each company sets its own conversion rate. For example, Trip.com’s “Trip Coins” may be used as partial payment toward reservations, subject to its published terms.

4. Expiration rules may apply

Some reward systems impose time limits or usage caps. Unused credits may expire.

5. Not all bookings qualify

Coins are often usable for tours, hotel stays, attraction tickets or activities, but availability depends on participating properties or operators.

6. Compare prices before applying rewards

Travelers are advised to review total costs — including taxes and service fees — and compare across platforms to determine whether rewards result in actual savings.

Digital loyalty systems may benefit frequent travelers, but overall value depends on how often a user books and how strategically credits are applied. / PR