How Toledo, Tagbilaran won Sinulog 2026

BREAKING tradition in different ways, Toledo City and Tagbilaran City emerged as grand champions at the 2026 Sinulog Festival, presenting performances that fused innovation and devotion.

At the Sinulog Festival on Sunday, Jan. 18, Toledo City’s Tribu Masadyaon won the Sinulog Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation), while Tagbilaran City claimed the Sinulog Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-based).

For Tribu Masadyaon, the performance was a bold confrontation of the present. For Tagbilaran City, it was a reverent return to shared origins.

Tribu Masadyaon carried a storyline many believed was too sensitive for Sinulog — blending politics, religion and street dance into a call for unity. Their winning entry centered on a daring message: loyalty to the country must rise above loyalty to political colors.

“At first, nakuyawan gyud mi kay risky kaayo siya (At first, we were really scared because it was very risky),” head choreographer Christian Tandog said, admitting the group expected backlash for merging themes often kept apart in religious festivals. He said the performance emphasized loyalty to the nation rather than allegiance to political factions.

Using hip-hop as their primary movement language, the dancers portrayed division and unrest before grounding the narrative in faith. The appearance of a child symbolized how political division harms future generations, underscored by devotion to the Señor Santo Niño.

The concept, interpreted by Gypsy Rhy Goc-ong, opened with the echo of voters’ voices before shifting into what she called a “clean riot,” stopping short of chaos. Building the performance took months of debate and revisions among Tandog, Goc-ong and assistant choreographer Raymond Manabat.

Training spanned nearly two months and was hampered by constant rain in Toledo City. With more than 100 dancers and over 300 prop handlers, rehearsals were often disrupted. Full staging was finalized only after the group arrived in Cebu City, where they had two hours to mount the production.

Still, the risk paid off. Tribu Masadyaon swept major awards, including Sinulog Ritual Showdown, Street Dancing, Best in Costume and Best in Musicality — securing Toledo City’s first grand championship in the Free Interpretation category.

While Toledo City pushed boundaries, Tagbilaran City made history simply by arriving.

For the first time, Tagbilaran City joined Cebu’s annual Sinulog celebration and emerged as grand champion of the Sinulog-Based Ritual Showdown. Artistic director Victor Lantin said their performance carried the theme “Sugbohol,” symbolizing the unity of Sugbu (Cebu) and Bohol.

“The theme and concept of the performance are Sugbohol,” Lantin said.

The narrative merged ancient ritual dances rooted in pagan traditions that later evolved through Catholic influence, highlighting devotion to the Santo Niño as a

unifying force.

“When the Santo Niño was found in the well, they saw that it emanated life,” Lantin said, adding that faith unites culture beyond place or origin.

Though separated by style and scale, Toledo City and Tagbilaran City met at the same spiritual center — faith in the Señor Santo Niño — showing that Sinulog remains a living festival, embracing both experimentation and tradition in unity and devotion.