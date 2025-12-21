How Tour de Cebu still works in a fast world

In a time when speed is measured in seconds and success is expected instantly, the Tour de Cebu 2025 insists on a different rhythm. The historic sports car rally, spanning 1,000 kilometers across Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, once again proved that there is still space, and appetite, for events that value timing, patience and precision.
For three days, classic and vintage cars traced coastal highways, countryside stretches and highland roads, turning familiar routes into something slower, more deliberate. The rally drew participants from across the Philippines — Cebu, Negros, Cagayan, Manila and Davao — alongside international teams from Japan, South Africa and Europe.
That discipline showed on the results sheet: Frank Vicoy and Nico Ornopia, driving a 1972 Porsche 914, emerged as Grand Champions after a closely contested run decided by just a few points. Their strong performance in the final leg sealed the overall victory and earned them the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (Pace) Chairman Class Award, a fitting recognition in a rally where consistency often matters more than flair.
Finishing close behind were Anthony Ramos and Lance Ledesma in a 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL, who took first runner-up, followed by Julian “Coco” Garcia and Iñaki Araneta in a Porsche 911 SC, whose steady and precise driving earned them second runner-up honors.
Beyond the podium, Tour de Cebu continues to work because it accommodates different stories. First-time participants Ramon and Charina Garcia, a husband-and-wife team, captured first place in the Modern Classics category with their Porsche 911, showing that preparation and partnership can bridge any experience gap.
Class victories reflected the rally’s breadth. JB Mapa and Robertino Garcia topped the Roberto Aboitiz Class in a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette C2. Julian “Coco” Garcia and Iñaki Araneta claimed the Sportsman Class, while Thomas and Emmanuel Zayco won the Clubman Class in a 1974 Toyota Celica. Vicoy and Ornopia also led the Pace Chairman Class, reinforcing their strong overall showing.
Stage wins rotated across a wide field, underscoring how momentum shifts in a rally that stretches across days rather than laps. The event also took time to recognize character. Special awards honored sportsmanship, teamwork, presentation and perseverance, from the Gentleman Racer Award to the Family Team Award, the Survivor Award and the Quintessential Car Award.
In a fast world that often pushes for shortcuts, Tour de Cebu still works precisely because it refuses to rush. Drivers slow down, stay on pace and trust the road.