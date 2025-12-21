How Tour de Cebu still works in a fast world

Beyond the podium, Tour de Cebu continues to work because it accommodates different stories. First-time participants Ramon and Charina Garcia, a husband-and-wife team, captured first place in the Modern Classics category with their Porsche 911, showing that preparation and partnership can bridge any experience gap.

Class victories reflected the rally’s breadth. JB Mapa and Robertino Garcia topped the Roberto Aboitiz Class in a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette C2. Julian “Coco” Garcia and Iñaki Araneta claimed the Sportsman Class, while Thomas and Emmanuel Zayco won the Clubman Class in a 1974 Toyota Celica. Vicoy and Ornopia also led the Pace Chairman Class, reinforcing their strong overall showing.

Stage wins rotated across a wide field, underscoring how momentum shifts in a rally that stretches across days rather than laps. The event also took time to recognize character. Special awards honored sportsmanship, teamwork, presentation and perseverance, from the Gentleman Racer Award to the Family Team Award, the Survivor Award and the Quintessential Car Award.

In a fast world that often pushes for shortcuts, Tour de Cebu still works precisely because it refuses to rush. Drivers slow down, stay on pace and trust the road.