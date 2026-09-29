How training, fresh drills, and stocked shelves saved lives at Bogo Hospital after the magnitude 6.9 quake

WHEN a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu on the night of September 30, 2025, Bogo City Provincial Hospital (CPH Bogo) stood dangerously close to the epicenter. The ground violently shook, cracking walls, collapsing ceiling plaster in the older Building 1, and damaging both the emergency and delivery rooms.

Yet, despite the chaos and destruction, the hospital never stopped caring for the sick and injured. Within just 15 minutes of the quake, staff had safely evacuated all 166 admitted patients out of the damaged building.

The secret to their survival and swift response was not luck, but months of careful preparation, emergency stock-buying, and recent mass casualty training.

A disaster drill still fresh in mind

Chief of Hospital Dr. Zoraida Yurango was at home when the shaking started, feeling an intense vertical movement that made standing nearly impossible. After checking on her family, she hurried straight to the medical facility.

By the time Yurango arrived, hospital personnel had already cleared the rooms and set up an Incident Command Center outside. Nurse John Errold Duazo had taken charge as the incident commander, putting into action the Department of Health protocols they had learned in training.

Crucially, the staff had participated in a City of Bogo simulation exercise on July 11, less than three months before the disaster.

"Fresh pa kaayo sa among minds na nag-SIMEX mi," Yurango recalled.(The simulation was still very fresh in our minds.)

Medicines were already on the shelves

Training was only half the battle; having supplies ready was just as vital. Before July, CPH Bogo had requested emergency purchasing authority, allowing the facility to buy and store extra supplies without waiting for long government procurement processes.

When the earthquake hit, antibiotics, painkillers, and emergency medicines were already stocked on the pharmacy shelves.

"Kay kung wala to, di na mi kaya," said Yurango.(If we hadn't had those, we couldn't have coped.)

Even getting to the supplies was dangerous. The pharmacy building suffered structural damage, and Yurango refused to let staff enter the rear of the building while aftershocks continued to shake the area.

Turning a damaged hospital into a triage station

Elisse Nicole Catalan, the provincial consultant for health, arrived early the next morning. Her main priority was moving patients out of the damaged facility, turning CPH Bogo into a temporary triage station rather than a long-term care hospital.

Over the next 12 hours, 206 patients requiring emergency surgery or intensive care were transferred to safer hospitals, including Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and University of Cebu Medical Center in Cebu City, as well as provincial hospitals in Danao and Balamban. Most victims suffered from severe bone fractures, head injuries, major cuts, or heart complications.

Ambulances quickly became the biggest bottleneck during the rescue efforts. Neighboring towns sent extra vehicles to help transport the wounded.

"Nag-duha, tulo, upat ka patients masulod in one ambulance para lang ma-transport out," Catalan said.(There were times when two, three, even four patients had to share one ambulance just to be transported out.)

Medical care in tents, ambulances, and field kitchens

Healthcare workers quickly adapted to treating patients in the open air. A disaster response ambulance was turned into a temporary emergency room, while mattresses were laid out along open-air hallways that inspectors deemed safe.

By 4:00 a.m., kitchen staff reported for duty to feed survivors and workers.

"Mag-field kitchen na lang ta," Yurango told them.(Let's just set up a field kitchen.)

They cooked warm porridge using water and fuel secured through the city government. As rain fell and aftershocks continued, many patients refused to go back inside the building.

To keep critical services running, contractors began structural repairs on Day 2. Staff set up temporary emergency bays, pediatric care sections, and makeshift operating rooms inside tents and nearby campus auditoriums.

Strong regional support and continuous recovery

Bogo’s local response was backed by a massive provincial network. The Provincial Health Office dispatched mobile diagnostic vans and field kitchens, while health districts across southern and western Cebu sent doctors, nurses, water tanks, and sanitation supplies.

By October 8, all 16 provincial hospitals across Cebu were confirmed open and operational. When a strong magnitude 5.8 aftershock hit on October 13, staff relied on standby tents and updated safety plans to keep care moving without interruption.

Frontline medical workers also received psychological first aid from the Philippine Mental Health Association, DOH, and Americares. Furthermore, PhilHealth’s Zero Balance Billing policy covered survivors' surgeries, orthopedic implants, and mental health care.

Preparing for the next big one

The earthquake killed at least 79 people and injured more than 1,200 across the region, striking just days after Super Typhoon Nando and Typhoon Opong. The tragedy prompted Governor Pamela Baricuatro to declare a province-wide State of Calamity under Executive Order 57.

Today, provincial health leaders are actively running disaster readiness assessments, strengthening partnerships with private hospitals, and pre-enlisting volunteer surgeons to be ready for future emergencies.

For Dr. Yurango, the primary takeaway from the Bogo earthquake is simple: disaster planning cannot wait until the ground starts shaking.

"Di jud ka-huwat," Yurango stressed.(You can't wait.)

Catalan praised the healthcare workers who kept saving lives while experiencing the exact same tragedy as their patients, calling them true heroes. Bogo’s hospital could not prevent the earthquake, but early preparation, stocked supplies, and teamwork ensured that when disaster struck, the community had a lifeline to rely on.