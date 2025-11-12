How you can support Ahtisa Manalo through Miss Universe online voting

Ahtisa’s strength of character has always been at the heart of her story. From joining pageants as a student to help fund her education, to winning Binibining Pilipinas International 2018, to placing first runner-up at Miss International 2018, she has consistently shown heart and discipline.

Now, as she steps onto the Miss Universe stage, the Philippines has the opportunity to stand with her once more.

Online voting

The Miss Universe platform now includes fan voting, which plays a role in special awards and overall candidate visibility. Each vote helps amplify Ahtisa’s presence in the competition.

Supporters can vote for the Philippines in categories such as Most Beautiful People, Beyond the Crown, Most Photogenic, People’s Choice, Miss Congeniality, Best Skin, Best Evening Gown, and Best National Costume.

To vote, simply download the Miss Universe app through the App Store or Google Play, earn free votes by watching ads or interacting with the app, and cast your votes for the Philippines in all available categories.

In the Beyond the Crown category, Ahtisa recently released her advocacy video on Nov. 8, 2025, where she focused on empowering the youth. “Every generation asks the same question: Who will lead tomorrow?” she shared. “We prepare workers, but not always leaders. We train minds, but not always hearts.” This message highlights the importance of nurturing young people not just with skills, but with character and compassion.

The Beyond the Crown category is determined 50 percent by public votes, making every vote truly impactful. When the world watches Miss Universe, it sees a contestant with a community that stands with her. Ahtisa’s journey has always been shaped by the people who helped her rise, and now, on the global stage, fans have the chance to be that support once again. S