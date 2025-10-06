How you style your bed impacts sleep quality

On Sept. 24, 2025, OUR HOME, in partnership with Lifestyle by Canadian, hosted “Interior Styling for Sleep Spaces” with IDr. Pambid, who guided guests through an afternoon of design insights, live styling demos and candid conversations about how to reclaim rest through thoughtful design.

Styling sleep

At the heart of bedscaping is the idea of designing with intention. It’s not just about matching sheets or fluffing pillows. It’s about creating a mindful space that nurtures both body and spirit. Here are some of Pambid’s essentials for the perfect bedscape:

Make it personal. A bedscape should carry the owner’s character. “Styling is the pinnacle of everything aesthetic design,” Pambid noted. Adding personal touches, family photos, favorite scents or cherished knick-knacks creates a retreat that feels uniquely yours.

Balance the space. While it’s natural to have a favorite corner, Pambid reminded that true harmony comes when design is distributed throughout the home. “If you only focus on one spot, your house loses balance,” he said. You can incorporate different textures and patterns through bedding, blankets and pillows to add visual interest and a sense of luxury.

Engage the senses. Soft, natural fabrics, warm-toned lighting and textures that soothe both visually and physically can reset the body’s rhythm, encouraging deeper relaxation.

Layer with intention. From foundation sheets and mattress toppers to duvets, quilts and throw blankets, layering creates not only physical comfort but also visual depth. Decorative pillows or a throw scarf at the foot of the bed add luxury without overwhelming the space.

Consider the surroundings. The bedscape doesn’t stop at the edge of the mattress. Nightstands, rugs and even the art on the wall should echo the room’s palette, tying everything into a cohesive, calming environment.

Every material matters. From bed linens to pillows, the fabrics we touch daily must be safe and free from harmful substances, especially with their direct contact on the skin.

OUR HOME and Lifestyle by Canadian also emphasized that choosing the right mattress is essential to creating a truly restorative sleep space, as each type offers unique qualities suited to different preferences.

Foam mattresses follow the shape of the body, relieve pressure and stop motion transfer, making them ideal for side sleepers though they tend to feel warmer. Spring mattresses, on the other hand, are bouncy yet firm, allow more movement and provide excellent airflow, often preferred by back sleepers. Hybrid mattresses combine the benefits of foam and spring, delivering steady support with pressure relief while maintaining a soft balance. Meanwhile, latex mattresses stand out for being naturally bouncy and breathable, cool to the touch, durable and resistant to dust and allergens.

For a nation battling sleeplessness, Dr. Pambid’s message resonates deeply: to design our sleep spaces with intention is to design for better rest and, in turn, for better living.