How young entrepreneurs reshape Cebu’s nightlife

FOR many young Cebuanos, a night out is no longer about deciding where to go at the last minute. Instead, they buy tickets weeks in advance for themed parties organized by fellow young people, many of them still in college, who are building a new kind of nightlife that’s equal parts creative community and business.

Behind the flashing lights, DJs and packed dance floors is a growing wave of youth-led party organizers changing how people in Cebu celebrate. Over the past two years, these groups have staged ticketed events for Halloween, Sinulog, Valentine’s Day, Christmas and even post-finals parties, drawing crowds eager for curated experiences instead of the usual bar scene.

One organizer kicked off the trend with a Halloween party in October 2024. Others followed with a boiler-room-style event in May 2025 and a Christmas party later that year. Together, they are reshaping Cebu’s nightlife while proving that throwing parties can also be a thriving business.

The people behind the scenes

For many organizers, the idea began after seeing nightlife scenes outside Cebu. Sean Lim, an event co-host, said moving to Manila for college introduced him to large-scale, student-led events that Cebu lacked at the time. He saw friends throw parties that drew thousands of people in a single night.

“Which made me realize, why isn’t it like this in Cebu?” Lim said. “In Manila, it was so competitive and big with deep roots and live crowds, which was different from Cebu’s tight-knit community and honestly shy and reserved crowd.” At the time, Cebu’s nightlife scene felt smaller and less experimental. Lim said few active party organizations existed when his team started.

Other groups grew out of a similar passion. Jared Tudtud, who handles operations and marketing for a local collective, said traveling around the Philippines exposed his team to different party scenes, including Davao’s 1 a.m. curfew, and showed them room for new concepts in Cebu.

“We felt there was an opportunity to create something more immersive and community-driven,” Tudtud said. “So we wanted to bring that ‘boiler room’ type of energy where the DJ feels connected to the crowd instead of separated from them.”

A third team focused on accessibility. Red Rubi, an operations and financial manager for a student-focused collective, said her group wanted to lower costs for young attendees.

“Nightlife can be really expensive, so we wanted to create something more affordable, especially for college students who want to relax and celebrate after exams or finals,” Rubi said. “Our goal was to organize a party that is both budget-friendly and enjoyable for everyone.”

None of the collectives started as formal commercial ventures. Over time, organizing events moved from a hobby to entrepreneurship.

“At first, I really did not and I believed we were doing this for fun and the experience,” Lim said. “But as expectations rose, I was put in a situation where I had to take this seriously. I believe what I have learned and what I have done make us young entrepreneurs.”

“Even if nightlife and events are creative industries, at the end of the day, we still manage budgets, marketing, partnerships, operations, customer relations and risk,” Tudtud said. “I think entrepreneurship today doesn’t only apply to traditional businesses anymore.”

Rubi sees the work as practical training. “We mainly see this as practice for the businesses we want to build in the future,” Rubi said. “It feels like hands-on training or real-life experience.”

Behind the ticket price

Running these events requires money and coordination that attendees rarely see. For two of the groups, organizers initially funded events using personal savings and side jobs. Another reinvests earnings from previous parties into future events.

Planning begins months before event dates. One team holds meetings, scouts venues and manages promotions together.

For another team, work starts with concept brainstorming before moving to budgeting, venue negotiations, logistics, marketing, sponsorships and staffing.

“There’s also a lot happening behind the scenes people don’t see,” Tudtud said, citing permits, supplier coordination, security, sound systems, lighting, marketing costs and contingency planning. “It’s a mix of creativity and business at the same time.”

The third team handles planning alongside schoolwork. “We usually hold meetings after school to plan everything and help each other out with the preparations since we all have busy academic schedules,” Rubi said.

Tickets range from P500 to P1,000, covering drinks, themed setups, DJs and venue access.

Lim said his team prices tickets below standard Manila rates while covering larger venues and open bars. Tudtud said pricing depends on the city, with his collective pricing below competitors while meeting operational costs. Rubi said her group sets prices so students can celebrate without overspending.

Ticket sales signify different operational milestones for each group. For one, a sellout confirms audience commitment. For another, it marks breaking even. For the third, a full room defines success, with profits treated as an extra gain.

All three groups share a central motive. “At the end of the day, we genuinely do this because we enjoy hosting events and love nightlife culture in general,” Tudtud said. “The passion comes first and the profits come after.”

Risks remain high across the industry. Lim described party organizing as “a very high-risk and high-reward business” that demands constant oversight on event nights. “Safety and security is of utmost priority while creating space for people to express themselves freely in a safe space,” he said.

Logistical delays and financial hazards create constant pressure. “Logistics alone can already be stressful enough because one small issue can affect the entire event,” Tudtud said. “There’s also financial risk since a lot of expenses are paid upfront before tickets even sell. Managing crowds, making sure everyone is safe, dealing with last-minute changes, weather concerns, supplier delays and balancing school or personal life at the same time can get overwhelming.”

For Rubi, academic schedules pose the main conflict. “The biggest challenge is preparing for the events because we usually schedule them after finals, which often conflicts with our school responsibilities,” Rubi said.

Lim said managing those burdens shapes his view of management. “I learned that expectations are not a burden but a privilege,” he said. “It means you have the power to do more.”

What Gen Z is paying for

Partygoers see it differently. Kenyon Ang, a promoter who has worked with several student event organizers, said excitement starts long before the party through social media posts, countdowns and word of mouth.

Ang said social media is key to building curiosity and drawing crowds. He added that these gatherings give young people a chance to dress up, meet friends and unwind after school or work.

“It’s not just about getting inside the venue. It’s the ambiance, the environment, the memories made and the social aspect that people pay for,” Ang said.

Practical factors also drive attendance. Nicole Santos, an attendee, said open bars offer better value than traditional clubs.

“Nowadays, a bottle in the club costs around P4,000 at the least. But for these events, each of us has unlimited drinks that already come with the ticket price,” she said.

She added that themed events around holidays and exam periods also give students a reason to gather and de-stress.

The scene behind the scene

Student-led party groups are also creating more opportunities for local performers. Cebu-based DJ Jun Tanaka, who began DJing in April 2024 and now performs across the Philippines and in Japan, said organized parties have helped artists grow.

“I enjoy DJing for party organizations more than playing in traditional bars on weekends. The crowd is usually more aligned with the type of music I enjoy playing,” Tanaka said.

Tanaka said these events bring together crowds with similar music tastes and also support vendors providing audio equipment, security, rentals and bar services.

“Performing for party organizations in Manila and Davao was what truly helped kickstart my career,” Tanaka said. “It was only after those opportunities that local bars in Cebu started recognizing my talent.”

A scene that keeps growing

Cebu’s nightlife has changed as more young party organizers entered the scene. Lim said partygoers are no longer shy about joining the fun. Instead, they actively dance, interact and help create the energy at every event.

Tudtud said competition among organizers keeps the party scene fresh, pushing each group to come up with unique themes and experiences instead of repeating the same ideas.

Rubi said Cebu’s nightlife has become more organized, creative and community-driven, with people always looking forward to trying something new.

While each group has its own style, the organizers agree that bringing people together and creating a sense of community is what matters most.

“Everyone needs to celebrate whatever little victories they have in life and for me, since I started going out, listening to hype music with your friends with uplifting lyrics has always been the best kind of celebration,” Lim said. “We provide a space for everyone to celebrate and have fun after all of the stress life comes with.”

“For a one-time price, you’re pretty much guaranteed a fun night out with friends, meeting new people your age, relatable Gen Z music that’s up to trend, themed experiences and even unli drinks until supply lasts,” Tudtud said. “People are drawn to it because it feels more curated and social compared to just going out normally.”

“People get to meet others from different schools and places, creating friendships and connections while having fun,” Rubi said. “At the same time, people don’t need to spend thousands of pesos just to enjoy a good night out.”

Tanaka sees Cebu establishing a distinct regional identity. “Cebuanos party differently compared to people in Davao and Manila,” he said. “From the choice of music to the time when the nightlife scene reaches its peak, each city has its own unique party culture.” He hopes the sector eventually secures larger dedicated venues.

With more groups entering the scene and ticketed events continuing to draw crowds, young organizers are expected to play an even bigger role in shaping Cebu’s nightlife. Kirsten Venice L. Abcede, / UP Cebu Communication Student