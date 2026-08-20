HP brings next-generation technology to Cebu

The event was welcomed by HP Philippines’ leadership team, including Ida Evina Ong-Co, Managing Director; Aimen Tan, Consumer Personal Systems Category Manager; Trish Alonzo, Home Printing Solutions Country Manager; Cherry Chriz-Pangilinan, Category Manager for Office Printing Solutions; Alondra Clara, Supplies Category Manager; and Pre-Sales Technologists Lorenz Miraran and Kate Fuentes.

“HP sees the Philippines, and Cebu in particular, as an important hub for the future of work and AI. By combining secure AI adoption, cloud, edge and hybrid technologies with workforce readiness and skills development, organizations can build a more resilient, productive and future-ready workforce.” said Ida Evina Ong-Co.

HP Elevate Cebu also provided an opportunity for the company to engage directly with Cebu’s media community, share its latest initiatives, and explore how technology can address the evolving needs of today’s professionals and content creators.