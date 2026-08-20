HP brings next-generation technology to Cebu

FROM smarter work to more immersive play, HP brought its latest technology innovations closer to Cebuano consumers as it unveiled new products across its OmniBook, HyperX, and OMEN lines during HP Elevate Cebu 2026 on Wednesday, August 12, at the Sinamay Ballroom of Seda Central Bloc Cebu.
Held under the theme “HP: For Your Best Work,” the event showcased HP’s latest solutions designed to help professionals, creatives, gamers, and content creators work smarter, unlock creativity, and turn ideas into reality.
More than a product showcase, HP Elevate Cebu brought together HP representatives and members of the Cebu media community for an afternoon of connection, conversation, and collaboration, recognizing the media’s important role in shaping stories that matter and bringing innovations to wider audiences.
The event was welcomed by HP Philippines’ leadership team, including Ida Evina Ong-Co, Managing Director; Aimen Tan, Consumer Personal Systems Category Manager; Trish Alonzo, Home Printing Solutions Country Manager; Cherry Chriz-Pangilinan, Category Manager for Office Printing Solutions; Alondra Clara, Supplies Category Manager; and Pre-Sales Technologists Lorenz Miraran and Kate Fuentes.
“HP sees the Philippines, and Cebu in particular, as an important hub for the future of work and AI. By combining secure AI adoption, cloud, edge and hybrid technologies with workforce readiness and skills development, organizations can build a more resilient, productive and future-ready workforce.” said Ida Evina Ong-Co.
HP Elevate Cebu also provided an opportunity for the company to engage directly with Cebu’s media community, share its latest initiatives, and explore how technology can address the evolving needs of today’s professionals and content creators.
Beyond the product demonstrations and technology showcase, the gathering underscored HP’s commitment to building stronger relationships with its media partners.
“At HP Elevate Cebu, we’re showcasing how our latest products, from the HP OmniBook to HyperX and OMEN, are designed to fit the way consumers live, work, create, and play.” Aimen Tan added.
Through these partnerships, HP aims to amplify stories, ideas, and innovations originating from Cebu and connect them with audiences beyond the region.
With its latest innovations and closer engagement with the media community, HP Elevate Cebu encouraged its partners to embrace new possibilities, elevate their work, and continue creating their best work. (SPONSORED CONTENT)