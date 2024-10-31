HPG 7 summons 'Spiderman,' 'Son Goku' over 'dangerous vlog' at TCH

Their video reportedly went viral, showing 27-year-old Jason Ik dressed as Spiderman and Boy Banat, 30, dressed as Son Goku, riding a 600cc big bike motorcycle with a sidecar driven by Spiderman, while Son Goku and another person dressed as Batman posed on top of the vehicle's roof, demonstrating the powers of cartoon characters that they portrayed to passing motorists.

Ik, who has almost a million followers in his social media page, and Banat with 1.2 million followers, promised not to commit the same mistake again and urged others not to follow their example.

Ik hails from Lapu-Lapu City, while Banat is from Butuan City but he temporarily resides in Consolacion, Cebu.

They said they were not aware that hanging out at Red Cliff is prohibited.

"Mao to nga pag chat nila nga paanhion mi miari gyud dayon mi kay naa man mi sayop nga nabuhat mangayo gyud mig pasaylo. Tawo ra gud ta dili perpekto nga naa gyuy sayop nga mabuhat at least lesson learned nana namo nga mga content creator. Mag buhat mig bisan unsa nga mga vlog nga maka lingaw mag careful na gyud mi nga dili mi maka abala og tawo og nga layo sa disgrasya," Ik said.

(That's why when they (HPG 7) chatted that they wanted us to come, we came right away because we had done something wrong and had sincerely apologized. We as humans are not perfect and are capable of making mistakes. At least, that is a lesson for us as content creators. We will make any vlogs that are fun, but we will make sure that it does not bother anyone and is far from an accident).

It is said that Son Guko was the one who initiated the idea of making a content in TCH, while Spiderman offered his motorcycle.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the chief of HPG 7, parking of all types of vehicles at the Red Cliff is strictly prohibited due to a series of incidents caused by speeding motorcyclists.

"Ang ilang gihimo maka create nag disgrasya especially nga kana siya nga lugar ato gyud na gihugtan ang siguridad diha aron wala nay mga aksidente kay daghan na kaayo tag recorded nga accident in the previous months diha nga lugar," Parilla said.

(What they did can cause an accident, especially in that area; we have tightened the security there so that there are no more accidents, as there have been many recorded incidents in the previous months in that area).

They also caused inconvenience to other motorists because majority of motorcycle riders stopped in the middle of the road causing danger to other motorists.

Parilla, however, clarified donning superhero costumes is not a violation traffic rules as long as the driver is wearing a helmet and has complete documents such as the OR (original receipt) and CR (certificate of registration).

To recall, the HPG 7 launched an operation in the area last week, together with the Cebu City Transportation Office, Probe TEAM and BPLO (Business Permit and Licensing Office) to reprimand those motorists who hang out and drink at Red Cliff. (AYB, TPT)