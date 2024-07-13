HPG checks meters, hands out police hotline stickers to taxi drivers

The aim of the inspection is to apprehend taxi drivers who collect excessive fares from their passengers, particularly athletes and delegates from other places who are in Cebu to join the Palarong Pambansa.

The HPG 7 inspected the taxi meters to make sure they are working and handed out stickers with police hotline numbers.

Passengers can report to the authorities taxi drivers who take advantage of them, especially those coming from sea ports, airport, and bus terminals, by using the emergency hotline numbers.

General Aberin advised the passengers to check the taxi's meter if it is accurate.