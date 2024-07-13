HPG checks meters, hands out police hotline stickers to taxi drivers

THE Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG 7) carried out a surprise inspection dubbed "Oplan Against Abusadong Taxi Driver" in compliance with the directive of Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.
The aim of the inspection is to apprehend taxi drivers who collect excessive fares from their passengers, particularly athletes and delegates from other places who are in Cebu to join the Palarong Pambansa.
The HPG 7 inspected the taxi meters to make sure they are working and handed out stickers with police hotline numbers.
Passengers can report to the authorities taxi drivers who take advantage of them, especially those coming from sea ports, airport, and bus terminals, by using the emergency hotline numbers.
General Aberin advised the passengers to check the taxi's meter if it is accurate.
He said that taxi drivers who will be caught overcharging their passengers will face legal action.
“While most of our PUV drivers in Cebu are honest, the police will be looking at those very few who may take advantage of the situation by overpricing. The PNP and the LTFRB are closely working together to prevent this from happening and rest assured that proactive steps are being taken against these erring drivers,” Aberin said.
Last Friday, July 12, 2024, a taxi driver was apprehended for not using a meter while transporting passenger from Pier 1 to the Cebu City Sports Center.
His passenger turned out to be an undercover police officer posing as a Palarong Pambansa delegate. (AYB, TPT)