HPG to local chief executives: Remove car’s blinkers, sirens

THE Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) is reminding local chief executives throughout the Central Visayas to remove their car’s blinkers and sirens in compliance with the Administrative Order 18 issued by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed on March 25, 2024.

The AO prohibits government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices in a bid to promote the welfare and well-being of the general public.

Exempted from the AO are police patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Villarin made it clear that only the HPG men are permitted to escort very important people (VIPs), and that police officers from other units are not allowed to do so.

But if police personnel wish to become escorts, Villarin said they can seek for a transfer to HPG, provided that Camp Crame gives their permission. (AYB, TPT)