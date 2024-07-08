HRRAC, Catos to sell Cebu in Singapore

Two Cebu-based tourism organizations are mounting a travel sales mission to Singapore to sell Cebu as a destination for leisure and Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions).

Scheduled from Aug. 26 to 28, 2024, this private sector-driven travel sales mission is spearheaded by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) and the Cebu Association of Tour Operation Specialists (Catos).

The three-day mission will involve interactive sessions with top-producing travel agents, Mice and leisure organizers, and tour wholesalers in Singapore. The highlight of the mission will be a full-day product presentation and business-to-business session.

“Singapore is a big potential market for Cebu. It is currently the biggest source of our arrivals from the Asean and we hope to build it up further,” said Alfred Reyes, president of HRRAC.

There are about three airlines connecting Cebu to Singapore with at least 21 flights a week.

“That speaks a lot by itself. We need to further promote our destination to the Singaporeans,” Reyes said.

Catos president Alice Queblatin said the Cebu product of sun and sand, diving and adventure, food and shopping has always been an attraction on top of the province’s rich heritage and culture.

“Today, we have several new products from theme parks to state-of-the-art convention facilities and an integrated entertainment resort. This opens up more markets for us, and we know Singapore’s family leisure and Mice markets are very strong,” she said.

The travel sales mission to Singapore will showcase Cebu’s diverse offerings, including its pristine beaches, vibrant dive sites, adventure activities, culinary delights and rich cultural heritage. Special focus will be placed on Cebu’s new attractions, high-tech convention centers and integrated entertainment resorts, all designed to appeal to Singapore’s robust family leisure and Mice market.

The cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, along with the Department of Tourism-Central Visayas have been invited to support and participate in this sales mission.

Quoting research done by Outpayce, Singapore Business Review reported in 2023 that half of Singaporeans would take more international trips than they did during the pandemic.

It said Singaporeans are willing to spend an average of $3,794 on travel in 2024, a $155.9 jump from how much Singaporeans spent on travel in 2019. Older Singaporeans have a bigger budget saying they’ll spend $5,571.2 on average this year.

Singaporeans’ strong desire to increase spending on travel comes from a variety of factors, including the ability to travel to see family and friends (43 percent), pandemic savings granting the freedom the travel (40 percent), and the fact that the last few years have been tough, encouraging the desire for a break (35 percent). / KOC