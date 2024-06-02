Hrrac sportsfest kicks off today

THE Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 will kick off today, June 3, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The biennial event hopes to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and to foster camaraderie within Cebu’s hospitality industry through sports. With 33 participants, the two-month tournament features basketball, badminton, volleyball, bowling, table tennis, dodgeball, tug-of-war cheerdance, and track and field.

It will kick off with its centerpiece basketball tournament on Monday, June 3, at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario St. in Cebu City.

The men’s and women’s volleyball will take place on June 24-27 at the Sunken Court of St. Theresa’s College, while bowling will be staged on July 1 at SM City Cebu, followed by badminton on July 17-18 at Metro Sports Center along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug.

Table tennis, dodgeball, tug-of-war, and track and field will be contested on the culminating day on July 21 at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

Cheerdance

The finale will be spiced up with a cheerdance competition, the selection of the Mr. and Ms. HRRAC Sportsfest, the crowning of the Queen of HRRAC Sportsfest 2024, and most of all, the championship games in basketball and volleyball.

A non-profit, non-government organization serving the hospitality community, HRRAC endeavors to make Cebu a world-class tourist destination.

HRRAC is currently headed by its president Alfred Reyes, the vice president for operations and general manager of Bai Hotel Cebu, and executive vice president Carlo Anton Suarez, the general manager of Cebu Grand Hotel who is also the chairman of the HRRAC Sportsfest 2024. / ML