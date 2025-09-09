HRRAC warns public anew versus online booking scams

THE Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) has urged consumers to book only through official channels amid rising incidents of online scams.

The group said fraudulent websites and social media pages have been targeting travelers with fake offers and discounted rates, leaving customers without confirmed reservations after payments are made.

HRRAC president Mia Singson advised guests to transact directly with hotels, resorts, or accredited online platforms to ensure secure and

reliable bookings.

The warning comes as Cebu’s hospitality sector prepares for peak tourist arrivals in the coming months, with hotels and resorts expecting robust demand from both local and foreign visitors during the “Ber months.” / KOC