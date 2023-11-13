HT Land invests P30M to bring event space back

CEBU’S positioning as a Mice (meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition) destination gets a lift with the return of The Tent at Mandani Bay nearly two years after typhoon Odette crushed the facility in December 2021.

Its re-opening according to Gilbert Ang, project director of Mandani Bay, came timely in time for the long Christmas Holidays, where people increasingly gather.

He said Mice tourism plays a vital role in economic recovery as it creates new business opportunities and generates jobs.

HT Land Inc., the developer of the multi-billion township development Mandani Bay, spent P30 million to rebuild The Tent which has become not only a mere Mice venue but a canvas for countless memories and milestones of Cebuanos.

According to Ang, “The Tent was built not for the company to earn money but to bring in the right crowd to see Mandani Bay’s development.” Because of its expansive area, it has become a sought-after Mice destination pre-pandemic.

“The Tent is Mandani Bay’s response to a discerning market’s yearning for the ultimate events venue, where milestones are marked, relationships commence and are rekindled and life itself is celebrated,” he said.

Mandani Bay is a waterfront, 20-hectare mixed-use development currently under construction in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City. It’s a 10-year masterplan project of HT Land Inc., a joint venture between Hong Kong Land and Cebu-based Taft Properties.

Property advisory firm Colliers Philippines sees the resumption of Mice events in the country partly boosting the arrival of international tourists and business travelers.

“In our view, the revival of the segment should provide an opportunity for developers to target long-haul and high-spending foreign travelers, and this should help lift hotel occupancies and average daily rates within and outside Metro Manila. We recommend that developers consider building more Mice facilities to take advantage of the return of more face-to-face events,” it said.

A study from the Philippine Association of Convention Exhibition and Suppliers Inc. shows that the Mice industry could contribute between 0.004 percent and 0.87 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

A Mice delegate spends as much as six times per day compared to what an average leisure tourist spends.

Features

The Tent is a 1,250 square meter covered structure that can accommodate 800 guests on a dinner setup and 1,200 guests on a concert-type setup with an option for garden extension.

This re-installed facility is equipped with brand new amenities like the 26 stand-alone air condition units, among others.

For guests below 600, booking The Tent is priced at P250 per person on weekdays and P300 per person on weekends for a five-hour use. For more than 600 guests, the rate per person is P300 on weekdays and P360 on weekends for a five-hour use.

The Tent has at least 250 car parking slots, an 80 square meter service area for food service providers, a VIP room and air-conditioned restrooms.

Booking at The Tent allows a client to choose among Mandani Bay’s accredited suppliers, inclusive use of a VIP room, Tiffany chairs and tables and no corkage fees for additional food and drinks.