Hudo seeks halt to Subangdaku demolition

MANDAUE City Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) Executive Assistant Ramy Inopiquez has called for the immediate suspension of an ongoing demolition in Sitio Marna, Barangay Subangdaku, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, citing multiple legal violations and a lack of proper documentation.

According to Inopiquez, the demolition team lacked proper identification and was relying on a court order issued in 2016.

Under the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992 (UDHA), he said, such orders have only a three-year period for execution.

“That is why we at Hudo are firmly saying to stop the demolition. Because you have no legal basis to destroy homes and evict the people,” Inopiquez said in Cebuano.

Inopiquez said Hudo had secured a verbal agreement with the demolition team leader to halt all activities until valid and updated legal documents are presented. (ABC)