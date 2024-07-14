Hulagway Conversation Series opens submissions

INOTHERWORDS Inc., in collaboration with the University of San Carlos Cebuano Studies Center and Mamugnaong Anak sa Dagang Inc., announces the start of submissions for the Hulagway Conversation Series.

This year’s conference, themed “The Common Places of Our Lives,” will focus on the intersection of ideas, culture, and interdisciplinarity, scheduled for Sept. 20-21, 2024.

Conference theme, topics

The conference aims to unpack and expand cultural terms to discuss cultural identities and social norms, examine spiritual, religious, and philosophical beliefs that underpin indigenous worldviews, and explore rituals, customs, and daily practices that sustain and express indigenous culture. These discussions will contribute to the formation and expression of individual and community identities.

Submission guidelines

Original papers and essays that contribute to the conference themes are invited. Submission guidelines are as follows:

• Abstract: Maximum of 300 words, due by July 30, 2024

• Full Paper: Not to exceed 5,000 words, including references, following Modern Language Association citation style

• Format: Microsoft Word file with a clear title, author’s name, affiliation, and contact details

Applicants will receive a notification of acceptance on Aug. 15. The full paper submission deadline is on Aug. 30.

The conference will feature distinguished keynote speakers, including Dr. Resil B. Mojares, National Artist for Literature, and Dr. Ambeth Ocampo.

Contact information

For more information, interested participants can send their queries through email: commonplaces2024@gmail.com, and phone: +63-927-362-7350.