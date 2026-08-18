Human bones found near SRP Bypass Road in Mambaling

HUMAN bones were found on a vacant lot along the SRP Bypass Road near Balay Silangan in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The bones were discovered by a backhoe operator who was clearing weeds in the area. He immediately called his co-workers after making the discovery.

Near the bones were a pair of shoes, coins, a wallet, and a watch, which were believed to belong to the victim.

The backhoe operator, identified as Ervin Leal, immediately contacted the Mambaling Police Station, which responded to the scene and began its investigation.

The Mambaling police also coordinated with the Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) team to examine the remains.

The Cebu City Police Office is continuing its investigation to determine the identity of the person whose skeletal remains were found. (AYB)