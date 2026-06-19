Human edge remains in AI economy

AS ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) transforms industries and automates routine tasks, an official of the Department of Education (DepEd) said the Philippines’ competitive advantage will increasingly depend on human-centered skills that technology cannot easily replicate.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Technology and Innovation Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2026, Director of the Bureau of Learning Delivery at DepEd, Gerson Marvin Abesamis, said skills such as judgment, decision-making, critical thinking and relationship-building will become even more important as AI becomes more deeply embedded in workplaces and daily life.

“When we look at it in the context of AI, we also ask ourselves what the most essential skills that humans need to possess, more important than ever, are,” Abesamis said. “Judgment, decision-making, relationship-building, critical thinking — all of these things will enable them to participate in an AI-powered world.”

Strengthening foundational competencies

Abesamis said DepEd’s approach to preparing learners for an AI-driven economy goes beyond teaching technical skills and digital tools. The agency is also strengthening foundational competencies, including literacy, ethics, digital literacy and critical evaluation of information.

“If learners can’t really tell what is real versus what is unreal, how to identify sources and discern the different media they are exposed to, then tools like AI become harder to use ethically and responsibly,” he said.

The education official noted that while AI can improve productivity and provide quicker access to information, excessive reliance on the technology could also weaken independent thinking and problem-solving abilities.

He cited the growing tendency among students to use generative AI tools to summarize information or identify community problems instead of conducting their own observations and analysis.

“We have students who would ask ChatGPT, ‘What are the problems in my community?’ instead of going out, listening to people and identifying real-world problems themselves,” he said.

National AI Upskilling Roadmap

According to Abesamis, innovation begins with understanding actual challenges faced by communities and developing solutions based on human experience — a process that still requires empathy, observation and judgment.

DepEd is currently participating in the government’s National AI Upskilling Roadmap alongside the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Commission on Higher Education and other stakeholders.

The agency’s strategy includes introducing AI concepts as early as kindergarten, strengthening AI literacy among students and teachers, and developing technical competencies for learners who may pursue careers in engineering, software development and related fields.

Cautious AI adoption

At the same time, Abesamis said DepEd is taking a cautious approach to AI adoption, citing concerns over misinformation, bias, data privacy and overreliance on technology.

“We’re quite optimistic about AI, but we’re also making sure that we have the right safeguards and that we’re using it responsibly,” he said.

Rather than attempting to predict specific jobs that may emerge in the future, Abesamis said the education system’s goal is to equip learners with adaptable skills that will remain valuable regardless of technological change.

“The future is uncertain,” he said. “What we’re really doing is preparing our learners for multiple futures.”

That preparation, he added, starts with strong foundations in literacy, numeracy and social-emotional learning, alongside the confidence and self-awareness needed to continuously learn and adapt throughout their careers.

“As technologies evolve, the ability to learn, to work with others and to exercise good judgment will remain essential,” he said. / KOC