A HUMAN skull with its hair and teeth still intact was discovered around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Sitio Tataan, Barangay Bato, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

The skull was found by live-in couple Vivian and Junillo inside the bathroom of a home owned by the former’s 61-year-old mother Remedios Regidor, a therapist, locally known as manghihilot.

The Toledo City police are still trying to find out to whom the skull belongs and the person who brought it to Regidor's house.