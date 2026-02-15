Hundreds hired on the spot in Lapu-Lapu City

FOR hundreds of job seekers in Lapu-Lapu City, the best Valentine’s gift arrived a day early. On Friday, February 13, 2026, a local job fair turned into a life-changing event for many residents.

The Pre-Valentine’s Day Job Fair saw a massive turnout at the Gaisano Grand Malls. According to the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), nearly half of everyone who showed up went home with a new job.

Out of 744 registered applicants, 323 were hired on the spot.

A boost for local families

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan highlighted the positive impact this event will have on the community. She noted that these newly hired workers can now provide for their families.

Chan also confirmed that the City Government remains committed to linking employers with job seekers.

Why it worked

Peso head Kim Francisco told SunStar Cebu he was satisfied with the turnout. He noted that the high hiring rate reflected the readiness of the applicants and the active participation of employers.

“Congratulations to the 323 who were hired-on-the-spot! Also contributing to that was a great mix of industries and establishments who joined the job fair which sparked interest in exploring career opportunities,” Francisco said.

Opportunities for everyone

The fair offered plenty of choices, featuring 1,469 vacancies from 23 participating companies.

Open positions covered various sectors, including construction, hospitality, retail, logistics, customer service, education, and business process outsourcing.

The successful event was organized in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment 7. / DPC