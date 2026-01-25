Hundreds join Sinulog sa Topeka 2026

The Feast Day, held in celebration alongside Sinulog day in the Philippines, took place at Christ the King Church and featured a lively drumline and street dancing parade.

Seven dance teams, representing all age groups, paraded in colorful, vibrant costumes from the church to the Christ the King gymnasium, where attendees enjoyed a feast of Filipino cuisine, including the ever-popular lechon.

Deep devotion

Michael Obenieta, a pioneering committee member of Sinulog sa Topeka, recalled that the celebration originally began in an apartment complex, gradually expanding as more families and friends joined.

Obenieta shared that his motivation for hosting the festival so far from Cebu was to give his children a chance to experience Sinulog, even while living abroad.

For Delacruz, Sinulog sa Topeka stands as a living testament to how devotion can drive communities, creating bonds that transcend distance and differences.

“Our theme this year is ‘In Sto. Nino, We Are One’... I witnessed how the community or event brought together whether you are Filipino, American or other ethnicity. It was just a joyful expression of unity and devotion in a place that is very far from Cebu,” said Delacruz.

Riding the success of this year’s celebration, organizers are already planning for Sinulog sa Topeka 2027, expecting it to be an even bigger and more vibrant event. / DPC