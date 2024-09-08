Hundreds join ‘Walk with Mary’ procession in Cebu City

HUNDREDS of devotees participated in the 39th annual Walk with Mary foot procession in Cebu City on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, celebrating the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The event, led by the Children of the Mary-Vincentian Marian Youth of the Archdiocese of Cebu, began at 3:30 a.m.

The procession started at the Asilo de la Milagrosa Chapel on Gorordo Ave. and wound through several major streets, concluding with a 6 a.m. eucharistic mass at the Plaza Independencia.

During the homily, Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billiones emphasized the Blessed Virgin Mary’s attribute of listening, describing her as an “icon of listening.”

He encouraged devotees to follow her example.

Devotees from various backgrounds joined the procession.

Bebe Bote, 47, from Minglanilla, Cebu, attended with her sick daughter, arriving just in time for the mass.

Catherine Rivas, 44, from Pahina Central, Cebu City, shared how her devotion stems from childhood teachings.

A group of teenagers from the Youth Apostolate of Fatima-Subangdaku Chapter also participated, demonstrating the event’s multi-generational appeal.

Thomas Jake Cruz and Jhonlee Alconera, both 17, expressed their commitment to their faith despite the early hour.

The annual event continues to be a significant religious observance in Cebu, drawing participants from across the region to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary. / CDF