Hundreds of paltik guns turned over to Danao City police

IN ACCORDANCE with the implementation of Project Tirdent by Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel Clark Ike Arriola and the Danao local government unit, hundreds of homemade or paltik firearms of various calibers as well as gun manufacturing equipment have been turned over to the Danao City Police Station.

Project Tirdent urges the community to turn in their "paltik" firearms and gun manufacturing equipment so that they can apply for government jobs or livelihood projects.

Arriola said that an order to address the issue of unlicensed firearms in his jurisdiction was issued by Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) and PNP Chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil.

The city has been known as the source of illegal firearms in Mindanao and the Visayas.

Since the midterm elections draw near, there’s a chance that unregistered firearms may be used to threaten the voters.

The police official stated that while it was easy to identify the weapons producers in Danao, it was more difficult to keep an eye on the gun buyers.

Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano said that currently, there are more than a thousand gun makers in the city who are on their list. (AYB, TPT)