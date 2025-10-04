Hunger cannot wait for a list

When a storm or earthquake happens, many people lose their homes, food and things they need every day Families are left with nothing. In times like this, relief goods are important. A few kilos of rice, canned goods and a clean water can already help a family survive.

But the sad thing is, many times help comes late. People wait for days with no food. Children cry because they are hungry. Parents don’t know what to do. And when the relief truck finally arrives, only those whose names are on the list are given help. What about the others who are also victims? Is hunger not enough reason to give food. “Wala ka sa listahan.” Imagine hearing these four words when you almost lost everything.

Not distributed

Another problem is that sometimes relief goods are kept in storage while people are already outside waiting. Piles of rice, canned goods and bottled water are locked away, waiting for the right time or the right list. But hunger cannot wait. Thirst cannot wait. What is the use of relief if it stays in boxes instead of reaching the hands of the people who need it most?

Relief goods should be shared quickly and fairly. They are meant for all the victims. Every day of delay means another day of suffering. Relief goods are for survival. Every pack of rice kept inside storage instead of being shared means another family will sleep hungry.

We say Filipinos are known for bayanihan, for helping one another without hesitation. But where is bayanihan when people beg for food that is already there but cannot be given to them? Where is bayanihan if the goods stay in storage while victims are hungry? We must remember this: disasters do not choose who to destroy, so help should not choose who to save. Everyone in a disaster area is a victim.