Husband with ‘mental health disorder’ tagged in Liloan church killing

Through backtracking of CCTV footage, the Liloan police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Dindo Alaras, were able to trace the path taken by the suspect.

One of the CCTV recordings from Barangay Yati, Liloan, located around three kilometers from the crime scene, captured the suspect walking toward the town proper of Liloan.

Earlier, the victim’s sister, Emelyn Baroc, 31, appeared at the police station and confirmed that the suspect was her sister’s husband, who had a mental condition.

She said he had previously been arrested and jailed for violating Republic Act 9262, or the Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, after physically assaulting his wife.

He, however, was released in September of last year after being bailed out by his wife herself out of pity.

According to Alaras, the victim and suspect’s child has already promised to help authorities locate their father so he can face charges for the crime he committed.

The Liloan Police Station has also appealed to the public to immediately contact their office if anyone sees the suspect, so he can be arrested as soon as possible. (AYB)