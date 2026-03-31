Husband’s suspicion leads to arrest of wife, partner for adultery

A MAN’S suspicion of his wife’s alleged affair led to the arrest of two individuals inside a motel room in Mandaue City, Cebu early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2026, police said.

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) reported that a 42-year-old married woman, identified as “Ivy,” and her alleged partner, a 32-year-old married man known as “Jo,” were arrested for violation of Article 333 or adultery under the Revised Penal Code.

The arrest took place around 1 a.m. on March 31, 2026, inside a room at a motel in Barangay Subangdaku, following a complaint filed by the woman’s husband, identified as “Dan.”

According to police, the husband personally went to Police Station 2 shortly before the operation to seek assistance after allegedly confirming his wife’s illicit relationship.

Authorities said he had been monitoring his wife and followed her to the motel together with her alleged partner.

Mandaue City Police Office spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna said the police first verified the complainant’s claim before proceeding with the operation.

“The husband reported to our Police Station 2 and sought assistance because he was following his wife and her alleged partner who entered a hotel. Before conducting the operation, we required him to present documents proving that they are legally married. After he showed proof, our personnel proceeded with the operation,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

With the help of the motel management, police were able to access the room where the suspects were found.

“The management of the motel assisted our police officers in opening the room, and that was when the two were found inside,” she added.

Initial investigation revealed that the two were allegedly caught in the act, leading to their immediate arrest.

Police said the husband had long suspected the relationship, citing previous instances where he allegedly saw the two together in public, as well as information from neighbors and former co-workers.

“There were already suspicions. Aside from what he personally observed, there were also reports from people around them. Eventually, he decided to follow them, which led to the operation,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

She added that the relationship between the suspects allegedly started when they were still working together and had been ongoing for some time, although it was only confirmed by the husband in February.

Authorities also disclosed that both suspects were reportedly removed from their previous jobs due to the alleged affair, based on the husband’s account.

The complainant has expressed willingness to pursue the case, police said.

“They will be charged with adultery under Article 333. So far, the husband is willing and interested in filing the case against his wife,” Villaro-Kantuna added.

The suspects are now under police custody as charges are being prepared against them. (ABC)