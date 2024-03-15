3 minors engaged in pot session in SRP nabbed

THREE young boys from Barangay Suba, Cebu City were apprehended by the police after they were caught engaging in a pot session at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, along Bay Walk in South Road Properties (SRP), Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

The minor offenders with ages ranging from 15 to 17 are being held at the Waterfront Police Station.

They were apprehended by beat riders from the Cebu City Police Office, patrolmen Alvan Ian Abarito, Jason Elardo, and John Kenneth Macaraya, who were doing the rounds.

The police officers noticed marijuana smoke emanating from the minors’ direction and went to speak with them before making an arrest. (AYB, TPT)