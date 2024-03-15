HVI, cohort nabbed in Talisay City buy-bust

TWO persons were taken into custody following a buy-bust in Purok Matinumanon, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu, at around 12:09 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Windel Gabasa alias Atla, 38, a suspected high-value individual (HVI), and his cohort El Rico Narboada alias Eric, 27, both residents of the said place.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

Seized during the raid were four packs of suspected shabu totaling 60 grams and worth around P408,000. (DVG, TPT)