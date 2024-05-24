HVI killed in shootout with police in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City

A SUSPECTED high-value individual died during a shootout with policemen in Sitio Cabancalan 2, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Albert Padayao alias Perot, of legal age.

Perot lived in Purok Camanchili, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, but was originally from Barangay Maghaway.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Perot is said to have opened fire on the operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City Police Office who went to Candulawan to validate reports about the widespread illegal drug activities in the area.

As a result, the authorities retaliated and pursued Perot until they reached Cabangcalan 2, where Perot fell after being hit by a bullet.

Seized from the suspect’s possession were a .45 pistol with 11 live bullets, a .380 handgun with 16 live rounds and a large pack of suspected shabu weighing 12.35 grams and costing P83,900.

According to the police, Perot was linked to murder cases including the killings that took place in Sitio Cabancalan, Barangay Bulacao Pardo, Cebu City on February 22, 2024, and in Sitio Barracks, Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, on April 14, 2024.

In addition, he had previously been arrested for attempted murder, robbery, unlawful gun possession, and a violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)