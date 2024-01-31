HVI nabbed for drugs in Mandaue City; drug suspect shot in Dalaguete town

A high-value individual in the city level was apprehended in a buy-bust past 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on F.E. Zuellig Street, North Reclamation Area, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The suspect was identified as Nico Ebol Elumba, 33, single, a resident of Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the City Intelligence Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office led by Lieutenant Erwin Remegio and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enfocement Agency (PDEA 7).

Seized from Elumba were 100 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P680,000.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug pusher was hurt after he was shot by the person he was transacting with in Barangay Jolomaynon, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Police identified the victim as John Cloyd Arias, 22, single, a resident of Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town, and the suspect as Warren Limbaga of Barangay Caliongan of the said municipality.

Arias was brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital after sustaining a graze gunshot wound in his chest.

Limbaga fled after the incident and is still being hunted by the police.

The Dalaguete police did a follow-up investigation and discovered that the suspect shot the victim because the two had not agreed upon anything during the narcotics deal.

Police also discovered that the victim has been monitored by them due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, but they could not apprehend him because no drug evidence had been found on him. (DVG, TPT)