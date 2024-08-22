HVI nabbed for P1.3 million shabu in Liloan, Cebu

An anti-illegal operation carried out by the police has led to the arrest of a high-value individual and the confiscation of around 200 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P1.36 million in Sitio Gmelina 2, Barangay Tayud, Liloan, Cebu, at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21.

A certain Rolex, 44, from Purok Pati, Barangay Maslog, Danao City, northern Cebu worth, was named as the suspect.

The Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office led by Lieutenant Jefferson Dalman and the Liloan police conducted the buy-bust in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7). (DVG)