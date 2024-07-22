HVI nabbed for P2.7 million shabu in Mandaue City

A high value individual was arrested during a buy-bust carried out by the operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mandaue City Police Station 1 and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Sitio Liong, Barangay Alang-alang, Mandaue City, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

Police identified the suspect as alias Paul, 41, from Zone Camote, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Taken from him were white crystalline powder believed to be shabu weighing 400 grams and costing P2.72 million.

The suspect will be facing charges for breaking Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)