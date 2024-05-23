HVI nabbed for P340,000 shabu in Lapu-Lapu City

A joint anti-illegal drug operation between the Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office has led to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) in Barangay Pusok at around 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Budo, a resident of Purok Sambag, Barangay Canjulao.

Budo yielded ten packs of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams and costing P340,000.

The buy-bust was held in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. (DVG, TPT)