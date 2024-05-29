HVI nabbed for P6.8 million shabu in Panglao, Bohol

A suspected high-value individual yielded around a kilogram of alleged shabu valued at P6.8 million during a buy-bust headed by Captain John Khalev Diel Sanchez of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Panglao Police Station in Purok 4, Barangay Lourdes, Panglao, Bohol, at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2924.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

It was witnessed by the Department of Justice personnel as well as the members of the media and barangay officials.

The 39-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police, will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)