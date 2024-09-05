HVI nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu

A 44-YEAR-OLD high value individual was arrested during a buy-bust carried out by the operatives of Mabolo Police Station, at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in Sitio Malinaw, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Rogelio Magbanus, a resident in the said place.

Taken from him were packs of alleged shabu weighing 75 grams and costing P511,360.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, Magbanus was caught in the act of peddling illegal drugs by roving policemen.

Caacoy stated that the suspect had been previously detained for a similar offense and was also linked to thefts in their neighborhood.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, often known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)