HVI suspect yields P2.7 million 'shabu' in drug raid

A SUSPECTED high-value individual yielded 403 grams of alleged shabu valued at P2,740,000 during the anti-illegal drug operation carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office headed by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, at around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The suspect was identified as alias Winston, 41, of Sitio Mayflower, Spolarium Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

According to Taneo, they conducted the operation after receiving information from their previous captives about the involvement of Winston in the illegal drug trade.

A drug warehouse caretaker reportedly provided Winston one kilogram of illegal substance every week.

The illegal drugs will then be repackaged by the suspect into little packs, which he would distribute to his dealers.

The suspect will be facing charges for breaking Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)