Cebu

HVI yields over P1 million shabu in Liloan, Cebu drug bust

HVI yields over P1 million shabu in Liloan, Cebu drug bust
Contributed photo
Published on

A SUSPECTED high-value individual recognized as a regional priority target was arrested during a buy-bust in Purok Tangad, Barangay Calero, Liloan, Cebu, past 12 midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Aljun Cagang, 30, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were two large packs and two medium packs of substance believed to be shabu totaling 210 grams and costing around P1,428,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was jointly conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of Cebu Police Province Office led by Lieutenant Jefferson Dalman, and their counterpart from Liloan Police Station. (DVG)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph