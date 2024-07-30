HVI yields over P10 million shabu in Lapu-Lapu City drug bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual yielded a total of 1,530 grams of alleged shabu worth P10.4 million during a buy-bust in Sitio Puso Center, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, at 9:55 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the City Intelligence Unit and City Drug Enforcement Unit of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station under the supervision of Regional Intelligence Division (RID 7) and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), which resulted in the arrest of alias Greg, 60, of Sitio Ponce, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

Also taken from the suspect were .45 pistol, a cellphone and P60,000 in buy-bust money. (DVG, TPT)