HVI yields over P2 million shabu in Mandaue City buy-bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was detained after being arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Pilapil, Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, Cebu, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as alias Potot, a 20-year-old resident of Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Taken from his possession were 320 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P2,176,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of Mandaue City Police Station 4 headed by Lieutenant Zecgrath Delideli and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

It is said that Potot could get rid of 300-500 grams of illicit narcotics every month.

The suspect will be facing a charge for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)