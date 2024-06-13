Cebu

HVI yields over P2 million shabu in Mandaue City buy-bust

HVI yields over P2 million shabu in Mandaue City buy-bust
(Contributed)

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was detained after being arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Pilapil, Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, Cebu, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as alias Potot, a 20-year-old resident of Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Taken from his possession were 320 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P2,176,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of Mandaue City Police Station 4 headed by Lieutenant Zecgrath Delideli and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

It is said that Potot could get rid of 300-500 grams of illicit narcotics every month.

The suspect will be facing a charge for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph